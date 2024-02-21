Show Fullscreen

UK: American Express Global Business Travel has obtained a Travel Agent Licence from the Rail Delivery Group. This enables Amex GBT to sell a wider array of National Rail products to corporate customers, with responsibility for sales, refunds and customer care.

Amex GBT will participate in RDG’s Travel Agent Reserve Insurance Fund, which provides industry-level credit insurance against settlement default, paid for from a reserve fund accumulated through a levy on participating agencies, including travel management companies.

‘Rail is an increasingly important lever for our customers to manage their travel programmes’, said Rachel Tonge, Vice-President SME Client Management EMEA at Amex GBT, on February 19. ‘Gaining an RDG Travel Agent Licence means we can invest more in rail retailing, increase our advocacy for the industry, and better meet our customers’ needs around sustainability, well-being and rail buying strategies.’

RDG Commercial Director Paul Bowden said ‘we want to make it as easy as possible for businesses to make rail their first choice.’