Scheidt & Bachmann rethinks the ticket machine

TICKETING: Scheidt & Bachmann is testing a prototype ticket vending machine it has developed for the UK market as the result of its first ‘total rethink’ in more than 20 years.

At the Transport Ticketing Global exhibition, Scheidt & Bachmann told Rail Business UK that the machine’s features are based on what operators say they want, rather than what the company has always offered.

Functions include the ability to print tickets on plain paper, rather than traditional orange magnetic stripe card tickets. At the moment, paper tickets are larger than card ones, as there is currently a need to show written information for operators which do not have the equipment to read barcodes. Once all operators can handle barcodes then paper tickets could be reduced to the traditional credit card size.

The company hopes to begin real-world trials of the machine in July.