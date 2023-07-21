Show Fullscreen

UK: Plans are being developed for a major restoration of Leicester’s Grade II listed station along with improvements to the public realm and commercial offerings.

The project is being undertaken by Network Rail, Leicester City Council and East Midlands Railway. Arcadis has been appointed as lead designer, project manager and commercial manager, working with AHR, Cundall and city council representative SLC Rail.

The area outside the entrance will be remodelled with a ramp and steps leading up to the concourse and ticket hall.

The ticket hall will be re-configured and opened up to provide more space for passengers, with skylights in place of the existing suspended ceiling.

A secure cycle store will also be created close to the new entrance.

Station Street will be pedestrianised, with trees and landscaping. Taxis will be relocated from the existing porte-cochere to a looped taxi rank area off Fox Street.

‘The Arcadis team has worked in partnership with the client team from early visioning and optioneering to assisting on funding applications to finally getting to deliver a programme of works that will improve the quality of life for those in Leicester and the surrounding area’, said Arcadis Project Director Gregg Barton on July 6.

‘We are providing a genuine multidisciplinary service, which will revitalise this treasured historic asset whilst reducing the impact on the environment by redesigning highways and taxi areas to reduce dwell time and give better access to public transport options.’