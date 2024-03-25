Show Fullscreen

UK: East Midlands Railway has begun a £60m programme to refurbish its fleet of Class 360 electric and Class 158 and Class 170 diesel multiple-units in partnership with Siemens Mobility and leasing companies Angel Trains, Porterbrook and Eversholt.

The Siemens Class 360 EMUs leased from Angel Trains and used on EMR Connect and Luton Airport Express services between Corby and London St Pancras will be refurbished to suit commuter, leisure and airport passengers. Work will include 2+2 seating in a mixture of airline style and bays, luggage racks, charging points and new passenger information systems.

The Bombardier Transportation Class 170 DMUs leased from Eversholt Rail and Porterbrook and used on regional services came to EMR from various operators. They will be refurbished to provide a consistent experience, with new seat foams and covers, an extensive refresh and new passenger information systems and CCTV.

The Angel Trains-owned Class 158 DMUs fleet mainly operating on the Liverpool to Norwich route will receive new seat covers and foams, an interior refresh and CCTV.

‘The refurbishment will redefine the travel experience across every corner of our network’, said EMR Managing Director Will Rogers on March 20. ‘It is also great news for the country’s rail industry, with all the work being carried out by UK companies.’