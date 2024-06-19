Show Fullscreen

UK: Avanti West Coast has added Stagecoach bus services X4 and X5 between Penrith and Keswick to its journey planner and introduced through tickets for the rail fare plus £2.

Launched in partnership with Cumbria Tourism, the scheme is intended to encourage visitors to the Lake District to leave their car behind and travel by public transport. It will run until November 1.

‘We hope it will inspire more people to ditch the car and take the train and bus before exploring the region’s beautiful scenery on foot or public transport’, explained Sarah Copley, Executive Director of Commercial at Avanti West Coast, on June 17.

Keswick had been connected to Penrith by rail until 1972. Attempts to reopen the 29 km line failed to take off, and much of the alignment has now been converted to a long-distance footpath and cycle track.