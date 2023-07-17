Show Fullscreen

UK: Technology company Signalbox has developed a customised interactive live map for Avanti West Coast’s website which enables passengers to track their train in real-time.

This builds on Signalbox’s technology which tracks and maps National Rail trains. Users can follow the service on which they are travelling, or check the status of trains near a chosen station and see information most relevant to their journey.

Tapping on a train shows its calling points and status updates including arrival times and platform numbers. Chevrons indicate the direction of travel and colours the status of the journey.

Avanti West Coast and Signalbox are also working to make more of the content accessible for assistive technologies including screen readers and increased colour contrast.

If the trial proves successful, the technology could be rolled out across other Avanti West Coast digital channels.

‘We know how important it is to our customers to have clear and live information when travelling with us’, said David Franklin, Innovation Strategy Manager at Avanti West Coast. ‘By providing our customers with a good visual to locate their train, we hope they’ll feel more reassured, as well as have greater confidence when travelling with access to information specific to their journey at the touch of a finger.’