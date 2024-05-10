Show Fullscreen

UK: Balfour Beatty says it has invested over £1·65m in rail plant so far this year, acquiring four Komatsu PC138US-11 Track Rascal road-rail excavators as well as two Class 20 diesel locomotives.

The first-in-class 22·5 tonne road-rail excavators are designed to work on both Network Rail and London Underground deep tube infrastructure. They include the latest GKD Version 11 Rated Capacity Indicator system, automated diagnostic and brake testing and fully hydraulic tilt rotator heads.

A multiple-user communications system enables up to four users including the operator to have wireless and hands-free duplex communications with a range of 250 m between the machine operator and machine controllers.

The locos will be used for drainage remediation services and providing haulage for Balfour Beatty’s wider Rail Plant business. They have been fitted with engine pre-heaters to reduce emissions on start-up, as well as various other safety and environmental improvements.