UK: Rail services have begun using Belfast’s Grand Central station, an integrated transport hub built to replace the previous Great Victoria Street rail and Europa bus stations.

Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said it is the largest transport facility on the island of Ireland, with eight rail platforms, 26 bus stands and the capacity to cater for 20 million passenger journeys a year.

The first passenger train departed on October 13, following the start of bus services on September 8. The station is now the terminus of the cross-border Enterprise service to Dublin as well as all Northern Ireland Railways services into Belfast.

Construction was officially launched in March 2022, funded by the Department for Infrastructure. The main works contractor was a joint venture of Farrans and Sacyr, with enabling works undertaken by Graham.

Babcock was responsible for the railway works, including laying 4·8 km of track with 5 000 concrete and 1 220 timber sleepers and installing 19 turnouts, 25 signals, 50 km of cables and 1 800 m of drainage.

Babcock also delivered the first phase of the signalling and telecoms infrastructure for a centralised signalling system.

The full station project, including public realm upgrades in support of the Weavers Cross urban regeneration scheme, is set for completion in 2025.