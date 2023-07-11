Show Fullscreen

UK: Belfast Grand Central station has been topped out with a ceremonial tightening of the last bolt in the highest point of the steel structure.

Grand Central is being built as an integrated transport hub to replace the existing Great Victoria Street rail and Europa bus stations. Eight platforms and 26 bus stands will provide additional capacity to enhance local and international connectivity, and free up land for regeneration.

The project is being funded by the Department for Infrastructure. The main works contractor is a joint venture of Farrans and Sacyr, with enabling works undertaken by Graham and railway works by Babcock

Construction was officially launched in March 2022. ‘When completed in 2025 it will be the largest integrated transport facility on the island of Ireland and will contribute to the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of Northern Ireland and Belfast’, said Translink CEO Chris Conway after the topping out on June 28.

Julie Harrison, Permanent Secretary at the Department for Infrastructure, said ’the new station will bring a host of benefits to support the local economy and bring together many aspects of how we travel more sustainably, including greener and cleaner travel by bus, rail and cycling’.

Meanwhile, Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy recently visited Yorkgate station which is being rebuilt by Graham in a £10m project funded by the Department for Infrastructure.

Completion is scheduled for 2024, with the station to be renamed York Street to better reflect its location.

‘Our Bolder Vision strategy for Belfast is all about making it easier for students, workers and visitors to get around the city and encouraging them to use public transport and active travel options, instead of the car’, said Murphy.