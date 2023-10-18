Show Fullscreen

UK: The Office of Rail & Road has issued Network Rail with an improvement notice for London Euston station, saying the infrastructure manager has failed to put in place effective measures to prevent risks from overcrowding and surges.

ORR made a site visit after analysing CCTV footage of three incidents when crowding reached ‘unacceptable levels’ with a lack of crowd control.

The regulator explained that there were reports of minor injuries, but the incidents had the potential to be more serious.

ORR found that there was no recorded risk-assessed plan for two of the pinch points, crowd control measures were inadequate and the signage and layout was not of an acceptable standard.

On October 18 ORR said Network Rail had accepted the findings and was working with train operators and the regulator to develop and implement effective mitigations.

Simon Bennett, Network Rail’s West Coast South Route Head of Stations & Passenger Experience, said the concourse has been cleared of shops to create more space, new information boards have been installed inside and outside the station, and earlier boarding of trains is being trialled.