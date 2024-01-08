Show Fullscreen

UK: The West Midlands Rail Executive is to develop a business case for the modernisation of Witton station ahead of the nearby Villa Park football stadium hosting UEFA Euro 2028 fixtures, and for future-proofing in case Aston Villa football club revisits stadium expansion plans.

A feasibility study for the Euro 2028 tournament considered other options for managing crowds, including shuttle buses from Birmingham city centre, which were rejected in favour of the station improvement project.

The plans include development of a pedestrian and cyclist subway, new ramps to longer and wider platforms to increase queuing capacity after matches, and replacing platform shelters with open canopies.

‘Everyone who has ever tried to travel to Villa Park via the railway on a match day knows just how unfit for purpose Witton station is’, said Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street on December 21. ’With its narrow platforms combined with frequent overcrowding, it really does make for a miserable experience.

‘This has been the case for some time, but a business case for redevelopment has never stacked up. But now, with the Euros just a few years away, we have the catalyst we need to make this long-awaited redevelopment happen.’