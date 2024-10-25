Show Fullscreen

UK: The London Legacy Development Corp has approved a masterplan for the regeneration of brownfield land at Bow Goods Yard near Stratford as a rail freight campus and last-mile logistics hub.

This is the final parcel of London 2012 Olympic & Paralympic legacy land to be unlocked, as well as Network Rail Property’s first independent planning submission.

Network Rail said Bow Goods Yard is vital to London’s construction sector, supplying over a million tonnes of aggregates annually. The planned development would improve rail freight capacity and efficiency by consolidating operations and screening the concrete-batching facility to enable an integrated last mile logistics hub to be developed.

‘Transforming this strategically underutilised freight site into the largest industrial and logistics campus that serves the whole of east London is central to expanding rail freight capacity and supporting the capital’s logistics market’, said Robin Dobson, Group Property Director at Network Rail, on October 23.

Plans include up to 190 000 m² of floor space including employment and industrial uses, as well as concrete batching plants, freight aggregate and open storage.

The masterplanning team included Maccreanor Lavington Architects Urbanists, UMC Architects, Architecture:00, East, WSP, make:good, Useful Projects, Montagu Evans and Currie & Brown.