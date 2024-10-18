Show Fullscreen

UK: VolkerFitzpatrick has started to construct the first phase of the Radlett Strategic Rail Freight Interchange on behalf of owner SEGRO.

VolkerFitzpatrick is currently working on an underpass structure for the road and rail access to the SEGRO Logistics Park Radlett site, as well as overhead line equipment works, lineside civils, signalling and the installation of switches and crossings for the connection to the Midland Main Line.

A 60 m long, 6 000 tonne precast underpass structure is being constructed next to the railway and will slowly be moved into an excavation under the line during a nine-day blockade over the Christmas period.