EUROPE: Senior figures from across the UK rail sector came together at the Rail Partners with Ukraine event to hear how national railway Ukrzaliznytsia is keeping trains running under wartime conditions, and to raise money to fund food parcels for Ukrainian railway workers and their families.

Ukrzaliznytsia’s director of Strategy & Transformation Oleg Yakovenko and Director of Corporate Finance Yuriy Nemchykov spoke by video link at the event held in central London on September 12, explaining the impact of the war on the network and the vital role of the railways in keeping critical traffic moving and getting displaced people to safety.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the railways evacuated 4 million people including 1 million children, with 600 000 people evacuated abroad and 2 500 wounded civilians were evacuated by medical trains. As of the time of the London event, 472 railway workers had been killed.

The well-attended meeting was organised by the Rail Partners association of train operator owning groups, and funded entirely by its private sector members. Attendees included senior figures from Network Rail, passenger and freight operators, owning groups and suppliers.

Rail Minister Huw Merriman and Labour’s Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh both stressed the cross-party nature of support for Ukraine.

The event ended with a standing ovation for Ukrainian railway workers.

‘The efforts of our colleagues at Ukrainian Railways are remarkable’, said Rail Partners CEO Andy Bagnall. ‘The railway has been, and is, a critical means to transport vital supplies, evacuate civilians and support the wider economy. Ukrainian rail workers have stepped up to deliver for their country alongside the Ukrainian armed forces. The decisions they make and the work they do are more important than ever before.’

‘Here in Britain, we wanted to do what we can to support colleagues in Ukraine on the front line’, he added.

David Brown, Managing Director of Arriva UK Trains, said ’it is fantastic to see the UK railway industry come together and rally around such an important cause’.

Steve Montgomery, Managing Director of First Rail and Chair of Rail Partners, said ‘the UK rail industry will continue to share expertise, partner with colleagues and do what we can to help’. He said the ‘iron people’ of Ukrzaliznytsia ’have the full support of their railway family in Britain, and we are inspired by their commitment, ambition and resilience in the most testing of times’.

The event raised £105 847 for the Global Ukraine Rail Task Force, which was set up to co-ordinate support for rail companies and trains carrying displaced people to safety. This will enable the delivery of 7 056 food parcels containing flour, pasta, rice, salt, corn and wheat grits, oil, canned fish and meat, pâté, tea, condensed milk, sugar and biscuits, all sourced in Ukraine.