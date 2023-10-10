Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: A trial freight train has carried semi-trailers from Ukraine to Budapest as ÖBB Rail Cargo Group develops plans to launch a regular TransFER intermodal freight connection between Kyiv, the Hungarian capital and Wien in partnership with Ukrainian national railway Ukrzaliznytsia.

The test train ran from Kyiv to the BILK terminal in Hungary at the end of September, carrying non-craneable semi-trailers containing building materials. RCG said this is a new concept, as until now it was only possible to transport non-craneable semi-trailers on this route by road.

RCG said rail transport would be better for the environment, and would also help to address the shortage of lorry drivers in Ukraine.



The trial train used the RoadrailLink liftable carrier platforms developed by wagon leasing company VTG and Vega International to make it economically viable to load any type of non-craneable semi-trailer onto a pocket wagon using an intermodal terminal crane or reach stacker.

Planned TransFER services between Kyiv and Wien via Budapest would run as required, offering a regular, high-frequency connection between Ukraine and numerous hubs in central Europe.

Meanwhile, RCG continues to transport 150 000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain into the EU in support of global food security.