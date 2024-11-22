Show Fullscreen

UK: British Steel has opened a £10m rail stocking facility at its Scunthorpe steelworks where the vast majority of rail laid in the UK is made.

This provides a central location where rails can be safely handled, stored and made available for loading. When fully stocked it will hold around 25 000 tonnes of 108 m finished rail — largely 56E1 and 60E2 section.

All rails will have undergone testing and quality assurance checks required to meet the specification to allow immediate despatch or welding into 216 m lengths.

The facility has 11 multi-gantry hoists to lift finished rail stock onto wagons for delivery to worksites.

‘The new facility is the latest in a series of major investments in British Steel by our owner, Jingye, which is resolute in its commitment to enhancing our operations and helping us build a sustainable future for our business’, said British Steel’s Commercial Director, Rail, Craig Harvey, on November 20.