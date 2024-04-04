Show Fullscreen

EGYPT: British Steel has won a multi-million-pound contract to supply 9 500 tonnes of rail from its Scunthorpe plant in the UK for use on the 250 km/h Green Line railway. This corridor will link Mersa Matruh on the Mediterranean coast with Alexandria, the New Administrative Capital and the port of Ain Sokhna on the Red Sea.

Construction of the 660 km mixed traffic route electrified at 25 kV 50 Hz is being undertaken by a joint venture of Orascom Construction and The Arab Contractors on behalf of the National Authority for Tunnels.

The 60E1 grade R260 rail in 18 m lengths will be transported to the port of Alexandria in two shipments during April and June.

Announcing the order on April 2, British Steel said it had supplied rail extensively across Africa, including to Algeria, Morocco, Libya, Senegal, Cameroon, South Africa, Mauritania, Guinea and Liberia.