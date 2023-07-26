Show Fullscreen

UK: The Rail Safety & Standards Board has launched a Carbon Literacy for Rail training course, designed to provide anyone working in rail infrastructure, operations or the supply chain with the knowledge to lower their personal and organisational carbon footprint.

The first course is scheduled for September 7, as face-to-face or remote interactive facilitated session with additional self-paced pre- and post-work. It is accredited by the Carbon Literacy Project.

‘While rail only contributes a small part of the overall emissions from transport in the UK, it can be a key contributor to the solutions needed to achieve net zero by 2050’, said Nicola Martin, Head of Sustainability at TransPennine Express on July 24. ‘It’s a priority for TransPennine Express, and we asked RSSB to develop this course to help us and the wider rail industry meet the challenge.’