UK: The prototype 08e battery locomotive which Positive Traction has produced by rebuilding a 1950s Class 08 diesel shunter has successfully completed two weeks of trials with Mendip Rail at Heidelberg Materials’ Whatley Quarry in Somerset.

The 08e is designed to offer a cost-effective and emission free alternative to diesel power for shunting and industrial applications.

The frames, traction motors and buffer beams from the original loco have been retained. The cab has been modified but the control desk has been retained to reduce training time.

The lithium-ferro-phosphate traction batteries from Lithion Battery Inc are housed in a ‘PT Powerpod’ containing the batteries, battery management system, charger and ancillaries. The prototype is rated at 450 hp, but it is designed to be scalable with two to six of the 88 kWh battery pods which can be exchanged using a forklift truck.

Testing

The trial began with familiarisation training for drivers and shunters, followed by calibration of the traction equipment.

The locomotive then pushed and pulled 1 000 tonne trains through reverse curves, crossovers and steep gradients.

Data on battery life, tractive effort, hill start capability and fast charging through regenerative braking was found to be ‘more than satisfactory’.

‘The ability to put the locomotive through its paces in one of the harshest aggregate sites has confirmed our expectations’, said Positive Traction director Alistair Gregory. ‘The fact that it outperforms a standard 08 shunter whilst having the added benefits of all round visibility, modern heating and air conditioning, negation of working at height, modern quiet compressors, air drying equipment and improved lighting really shows that this design is well placed to support any industrial setting.’

Further testing is now planned with train operating companies.