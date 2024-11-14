Show Fullscreen

NETHERLANDS: Tata Steel’s Velsen-Noord plant has put into service the first of 10 General Electric 90 tonne Bo-Bo diesel-electric locomotives dating from 1963-71 which are being rebuilt into diesel-battery hybrids.

Tata Steel is refurbishing the frames and wheelsets, with Bemo Rail undertaking the rest of the work on the €20m project which aims to increase reliability and lower maintenance requirements.

A small diesel engine runs at a constant low speed, even if the locomotive is not active, and keeps the 414 kWh battery charged.

NO x emissions are expected to be reduced by at least 96% and particulates by 97%, while fuel consumption is forecast to fall by 25%. Noise is expected to be 30% lower than diesel-electric locomotives which were modernised in 2018-19.

A new central cab offers more space and improved visibility.

All 10 locos are scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2026.