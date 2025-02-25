Show Fullscreen

UK: Design work has been completed for the proposed conversion of a Class 60 diesel freight locomotive to a modern form of steam power. The project’s backers are to make a decision on whether to proceed in the next two to three months, Steamology CEO Matt Candy has told Rail Business UK.

The New Dawn project was announced by Steamology last year. It would see the loco’s heavy diesel engine replaced with a lighter system of modular high pressure steam generators which burn hydrogen, along with four steam turbines and gas storage. The loco could use green hydrogen produced using renewable energy.

The technology is seen as an option to enable zero-emission operation on routes which are not electrified.

Last year Steamology began trials with a boat using the technology, and discussions for further applications are under way with companies in the rail and industrial sectors in North America, India and Australia.

Speaking to Rail Business UK at the Rail Innovation Exhibition in London on February 13, Candy said the technology potentially offered higher performance and a longer life than hydrogen fuel cells.

Arup is providing engineering services for the rail project, leasing company Eversholt Rail would supply the donor locomotive and Freightliner is contributing operating expertise. The project is backed by funding from Innovate UK.