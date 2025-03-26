Show Fullscreen

UK: The Rail Cyber Security Strategy was relaunched at the Fleet Cyber Security conference which brought together rolling stock owners and operators and the supply chain to share best practice and real-world case studies.

The conference organised by Rail Partners, the Rail Delivery Group and the Rail Safety & Standards Board in Birmingham on March 18 discussed practical measures the rail industry is using to reduce cybersecurity risks to rolling stock fleets.

Mark Oakley, Professional Head of Rolling Stock at RSSB, said ’railway operational technology is of increasing concern to the industry, and an attractive target for external actors as well as prone to internal threats due to significant skill and knowledge gaps’.

Nicole Jennings, Chief Delivery Officer at the Rail Delivery Group, said ‘as we embrace new technologies, protecting our network and fleet from cyber threats must remain a top priority. A clear and collaborative approach to cybersecurity is essential to ensuring a safe, resilient, and reliable railway.’