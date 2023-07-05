Show Fullscreen

UK: The government has announced £20m of funding to roll out pay-as-you-go travel using contactless bank cards or devices at 53 c2c, Southeastern, South Western Railway, London Northwestern and Chiltern stations.

The announcement on July 4 marks the first phase of the government’s commitment in its 2019 manifesto to extend contactless pay-as-you-go ticketing to 200 stations in southeast England, and will take the total number of ‘tap-in-tap-out’ stations in England to more than 400 by the end of the year.

The roll out is being supported by Transport for London.

‘One of the best ways to get more people using our railways is to make journeys as simple, flexible and convenient as possible’, said Rail Minister Huw Merriman.

‘By removing the stress of finding the best deal in advance or having the right ticket ready to go at the barriers, the extension of tap-in tap-out ticketing is the next step of our plan for rail reform and we’re working towards pay-as-you-go being rolled out beyond the southeast through the Midlands and up to the north.’