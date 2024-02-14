Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for Wales has launched a contactless card Pay-As-You-Go pilot project covering journeys between Cardiff Central, Newport and Pontyclun.

The Ebbw Vale line will be covered next, and the scheme is to be expanded to 95 stations across South Wales during 2024.

Passengers can tap their debit/credit card or smart device on ticket barriers or yellow validators at the start and end of their journey. TfW says fares will ‘typically’ be cheaper than current fares, and there is daily and weekly capping.

‘Following a successful trial last year, we’re delighted to launch our new Pay-As-You-Go payment option on the first routes’, said Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at Transport for Wales, on February 7. ‘Similar technology is already well-used in major cities like London and Manchester and is designed to make travel on public transport easier — and cheaper — for our customers.’