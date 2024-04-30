Show Fullscreen

UK: CrossCountry has awarded West Midlands Trains a long-term contract to continue to maintain the long-distance operator’s Class 170 diesel multiple-unit fleet at Tyseley depot in Birmingham until 2031.

‘Servicing, maintaining and cleaning the Class 170 fleet has been, and continues to be, an important part of Tyseley depot’s workload’, said WMT Engineering Director John Doughty on April 29. ‘The fleet shares many synergies with West Midlands Trains’ own Class 172 fleet and the contract ties in perfectly with our commitment to investing in new infrastructure at depots.’

Upgrading works underway at Tyseley include the installation of four high-level mobile gantries and hoists, a synchronous train lifting facility able to handle a full multiple-unit, a package of environmental improvements including shore supplies to reduce diesel engine running, extensions to two of the maintenance buildings and the introduction of an automatic vehicle inspection system.

This follows on from the completion of a new stores building and improvement to the fuelling and servicing facility.