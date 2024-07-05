UK: ‘Greater use of digital and AI technologies is a key aspect of our ongoing transformation plan and will enable us to deliver even better customer service and product innovation, as well as improving our overall efficiency’, DB Cargo UK Chief Executive Andrea Rossi said when the freight operator announced the appointment of Mike Gray as Chief Transformation & Digitalisation Officer.

On June 26 Rossi said ’among one of the first deliverables will be the delivery of a new end-to-end operating system, where we can track our products and the customer experience from initial enquiry right through to delivery and invoicing’.

Gray has previously worked on projects for HS2, Network Rail, the Rail Delivery Group and Transport for Wales, as well as more than 25 franchise bids.

‘I have worked in most aspects of the UK rail industry, but never the freight sector’, he said. ‘So, to have the opportunity to support digital transformation and work for the premier UK freight operator is an incredible opportunity.’