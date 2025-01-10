Show Fullscreen

UK: ScotRail has partnered with Optimise AI to create digital twins of its stations and depots which will help the operator identify opportunities to save energy.

The technology monitors energy usage and carbon emissions in real time, assesses the data against the UK Energy Performance Certification benchmark developed at Cardiff University, and helps the operator make informed decisions about opportunities for reducing emissions and improving efficiency.

‘By using digital twins, we can gain a deeper understanding of our energy use and take meaningful steps to reduce emissions across all our stations and depots’, said ScotRail’s Safety, Sustainability & Asset Director David Lister. ‘This partnership, combined with our move to 100% UK renewable energy for our stations and depots, will help us build a greener future for Scotland’s Railway.’