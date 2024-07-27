Show Fullscreen

ENERGY: Mitsubishi Electric has launched a data analysis service to help railways to optimise the deployment and operation of their assets to reduce overall energy consumption.

It uses Mitsubishi Electric’s Serendie digital platform, which collects and analyses data such as the power consumption and operational status of trains, substations and stations to identify issues railways might face.

Serendie can then propose ways to optimise operations. These options could include suggesting appropriate locations for Station Energy Savings Inverters to support regenerative braking, and the optimal operation of assets taking into account station usage, timetables and operating conditions.