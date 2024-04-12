Show Fullscreen

UK: Independent European fund manager Arjun Infrastructure Partners and University Pension Plan Ontario have announced an investment in Angel Trains, along with the formation of a partnership to pursue further investment opportunities in OECD countries.

Angel Trains is the largest rolling stock leasing company in the UK, with a diversified fleet of around 4 400 passenger vehicles, the majority of which are electric multiple-units.

‘Angel Trains has excellent ESG credentials with sector-leading commitment to decarbonisation and innovation; its cradle-to-grave asset stewardship approach ensures fleets deliver their full potential throughout their asset lives’, said Surinder Toor, Managing Partner at Arjun Infrastructure Partners, on March 26.

Peter Martin Larsen, Senior Managing Director & Head of Private Markets Investments at UPP, said ‘a key part of our investment strategy is partnering with market-leading, like-minded investors like Arjun on attractive co-investments and we are confident this investment can help UPP generate strong and stable long-term returns for our members. Given UPP’s desire to support the transition to a low-carbon economy and Angel Trains’ focus on decarbonising their fleet, along with the company’s strong management team, shareholder group and business, this is a very attractive opportunity.’