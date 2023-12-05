Show Fullscreen

UK: Network Rail has completed a two-year project to upgrade the Ebbw Vale line to enable the operation of hourly direct trains to Newport from the December 10 timetable change; these will run in addition to the existing hourly service to Cardiff.

The Ebbw Vale line reopened in 2008 after being closed for 40 years. It proved a success, and in 2015 the route was extended from Ebbw Vale Parkway to a more central station at Ebbw Vale Town.

The frequency enhancement programme was completed on December 4 when services restarted after a final 19-day blockade. This closure saw Network Rail, Siemens Mobility and AmcoGiffen completed the last 1·5 km of track remodelling to complete a 11 km loop for trains to pass between Crosskeys and Aberbeeg. Additional platforms were built at Newbridge and Llanhilleth stations, a footbridge with lifts installed to make Llanhilleth station fully accessible, and signalling work undertaken at Park Junction which saw the signal box closed and control transferred to the Wales Route Operating Centre in Cardiff.

The upgrading programme also included replacement of the bridge over Bridge Street in Newbridge and significant embankment strengthening works along the line.

The programme’s track and station enhancement works worth £70m were funded by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council via a loan from the Welsh government.

The Department for Transport and Network Rail provided a further £17m for signalling enhancements and £5·1m for the replacement of the River Ebbw bridge in Crumlin as part of the double-tracking. Systra acted as design partner.

Welsh Government Minister for Climate Change Julie James said ’this project is another great example of proactive and productive joint working between ourselves, local government and the rail industry. The new rail services will help Blaenau Gwent deliver its economic development ambitions and provide improved access to a range of opportunities for local people.’