UK: Spencer Group has completed the first of three phases of a £36m project being undertaken on behalf of West Midlands Trains and Network Rail to enable Birmingham’s Tyseley depot to handle four rather than three-car trains.

The first stage included removal of a significant section of existing track in preparation for a 30 m extension to the existing underframe cleaning building, and installing new track including an embedded section to allow for emergency vehicle access.

The next phase will involve mechanical and electrical works to the existing depot buildings including ventilation, mobile gantry cranes and shore supplies. This will allow on-train systems to be powered for testing and commissioning without needing the main engines to be running.

The final phase will be the most extensive, involving a 100 m extension to the existing depot building to enable stabling of four-car trains on two roads, as well as new pits and mechanical and electrical services.

All works are being undertaken while the depot is operational, with completion planned for August 2025.

‘We worked hand-in-hand with the client to develop the scheme through a period of early contractor involvement, which allowed the project to be fully developed and costed’, said Tony Wells, Pre-construction Project Director at Spencer Group, on July 16.