Show Fullscreen

UK: GB Railfreight has leased four Clayton Equipment Class 18 Hybrid+ shunting locomotives from Beacon Rail to support its work delivering materials for infrastructure manager Network Rail.

Developed by Clayton primarily for industrial use and as a replacement for the ageing Class 08 diesel shunters, the 90 tonne Bo-Bo locomotives have a JCB Power Systems Ecomax 55 kW diesel engine from Power Torque Engineering which meets EU Stage V emissions standards. The battery is charged by the engine or an external three-phase electric supply, and by regenerative braking.

GBRf has acquired the locos as part of its decarbonisation strategy. This also includes an order for 30 Stadler Class 99 electro-diesel locomotives to enter service in 2025, using energy from renewable sources at all its sites, switching its van fleet to electric vehicles at the end of the current leasing agreement, and an electric vehicle incentivisation scheme for staff.