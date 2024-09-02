Show Fullscreen

UK: GB Railfreight has opened a £2·5m facility at Tonbridge in Kent which will be used to maintain Class 73, 69 and 66 locomotives.

It complements GB Railfreight’s existing sites at Doncaster and Peterborough, and will be operated by partners including EMD, Wabtec and St Leonard’s Railway Engineering.

The building described as ‘larger than nine double-decker buses’ was built by Leeds-based depot and bespoke project contractor Cairn Cross.

‘The Tonbridge site will lead to increased efficiency for our locomotive fleet, which will benefit our customers, and operation of rail head treatment services will improve passenger experiences and safety across the region’, GB Railfreight CEO John Smith said at the official opening on August 30.

Adam Southern, Delivery Director for Track Treatment at Network Rail, said ‘Tonbridge is a key location for Network Rail’s autumn and winter services, helping the Southern Region battle against poor adhesion due to leaf-fall and the effects of frost on the running lines. GB Railfreight’s new maintenance hub will provide a greater level of resilience and reliability for the seasonal fleet, right where we need it.’