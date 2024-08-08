Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: One of the 30 Stadler Class 99 electro-diesel locomotives ordered by GB Railfreight through leasing company Beacon Rail will be a highlight of the manufacturer’s presence at InnoTrans, the world’s largest railway industry trade fair which is to be held in Berlin on September 24-27.

The Class 99 is intended to significantly reduce carbon emissions by replacing diesel-only EMD Class 66 locomotives on routes from ports to logistics hubs. It will use 25 kV 50 Hz electrification where available and its Stage V diesel engine on non-electrified lines.

The Class 99 is based on Stadler’s EuroDual electro-diesel locomotive family, but is narrower and lower than its Continental cousins to meet the more restricted British loading gauge.

It has a maximum speed of 120 km/h, and power at wheel of 6 MW using electric power. A Co-Co wheel arrangement combining traction capabilities with low track forces.

The two cabs are designed to offer comfort and good visibility. Cameras provide a view of pantographs, the shunting area and the track. A remote diagnostics system is integrated into the vehicle control unit.

The loco has the AWS and TPWS national train protection systems, and is prepared for ETCS installation.

The Class 99s are expected to enter service from 2025. They will be based at a new depot in Leicester, with Stadler managing overhauls, spare parts, material supplies, repairs, mobile service support, data and maintenance software.