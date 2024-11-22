Show Fullscreen

UK: Open access operator Grand Central has formerly applied to industry regulator the Office for Rail & Road to extend its current track access rights which run to 2027 until 2038 to ensure its long-term future.

The Arriva-owned company said this could unlock the conditions for it to invest in new bi-mode trains to replace its current 24-year-old Class 180 diesel multiple-units. This could increase capacity by up to 20% and reduce emissions through the ability to use electrification where available.

Earlier this year Grand Central applied for train paths to introduce additional services and new stops, including serving Seaham and offering additional services from York to London.

On November 20 Grand Central said both applications are backed by local businesses including Sunderland-based Hays Travel, FC Halifax Town and the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

‘We want to secure our long-term future in the region, creating the conditions to unlock investment in new trains at no cost to the taxpayer — expanding capacity and enabling us to deliver an even better experience for our passengers and the communities we serve’, said Paul Hutchings, Managing Director responsible for Grand Central.