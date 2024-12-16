Show Fullscreen

UK: Following a trial backed by the Rail Delivery Group, a further 194 Scheidt & Bachmann ticket machines on Greater Anglia routes are to switch to using paper roll ticket instead of the traditional orange magnetic stripe cards.

S&B worked with Nagels to develop the recyclable ticket stock, which is printed with a QR code that is scanned rather than inserted at ticket gates.

‘The benefits go beyond cost reduction’, said S&B’s UK Managing Director Ken Cameron on December 10. ‘Paper rolls cost less overall, but they also offer increased capacity — they print many more tickets before they run out, so downtime for refills is minimised. The paper roll ticket printers also deliver high performance and reliability, as with fewer moving parts, they require less maintenance. The fact that the PRT solution also aligns with our customers’ sustainability goals, as they use less, and recyclable, paper, is a significant benefit.’

Malcom Cotter, Greater Anglia’s Head of Retail Systems, said ‘with 90% greater ticket stock capacity per roll, the ticket vending machines need refilling less frequently, plus this is a quick and easy process. The PRT printers were also fault-free during the trial.’

PRT is available on all new S&B TVMs, as well as being an upgrade option for existing customers.