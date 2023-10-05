Show Fullscreen

UK: Headbolt Lane station in Kirkby opened on October 5, with services operated by Merseyrail and Northern terminating from opposite directions.

Services run by the two operators previously terminated end-on at Kirkby, where the 750 V DC third rail electrification on the Merseyrail network ends. Merseyrail’s Northern Line services have now been extended 1·3 km to the new station using Stadler Class 777 electric multiple-units equipped with batteries.

There is initially an hourly service to Liverpool Central, which will be gradually increased to run every 15 min.

Northern’s diesel multiple-unit services from Manchester and Wigan which previously ran to Kirby now terminate at Headbolt Lane.

A 270 space car park is still under construction at the station and is expected to be completed soon.

The Headbolt Lane project was undertaken by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority in partnership with Knowsley Council, Network Rail and the two operators, with funding from the Transforming Cities Fund.

‘We are so pleased to welcome our new customers from the communities around Tower Hill, Northwood and across Knowsley, Rainford and West Lancashire who will use this fantastic new station to access the Merseyrail network for the first time’, said Neil Grabham, Managing Director of the 50:50 joint venture of Serco and Transport UK which operates Merseyrail services under a 25-year concession.

‘It’s also the first time in 29 years that we have extended one of our lines and it’s thanks to the innovative battery technology on the groundbreaking fleet of Class 777 trains being introduced by the Combined Authority’, he said. ‘This truly is a milestone moment, as well as being a starting point for ambitious plans to grow the Merseyrail network over the coming years.’