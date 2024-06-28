Show Fullscreen

UK: Open access operator Heathrow Express announced on June 24 that it had secured a track access agreement covering its non-stop services between London Paddington and the airport terminals until June 2028.

Despite the competition posed by Transport for London’s Elizabeth Line trains, the operator said its services were carrying 16 000 customers per day, which it claimed made it the largest open access business by volume in the UK. The extended agreement would see the long-standing 15 min interval service pattern continue, using the dedicated platforms 6 and 7 at Paddington.

‘We are thrilled to have reached this landmark agreement’, said Daniel Edwards, Business Lead & Director at Heathrow Express. ‘Our passengers, both loyal and new can rest assured that they will always receive the high-quality service they have come to expect from Heathrow Express.

‘By securing our Track Access Agreement until June 2028, we continue to prove the benefit of open access rail operators in providing valuable competition which enhances the overall passenger experience. Heathrow Express remains dedicated to providing a premium service, with the airport passenger in mind, that prioritises efficiency, reliability, and great customer service.’