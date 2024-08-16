Show Fullscreen

UK: High speed line concessionaire HS1 Ltd has obtained ISO 55001 certification for safe and long-term asset management on the 109 km line between London and the Channel Tunnel, including the four stations.

On August 14 HS1 Ltd said ‘this is exciting news as HS1 looks to grow capacity on the line with more Eurostar services and new operators’.

Certification was achieved using documents developed for its Periodic Review submission for HS1’s Control Period 4.

Additionally, HS1 Ltd’s outsourced maintenance and renewals contractor Network Rail High Speed has extended its ISO 55001 certification to include all routes, stations and depots under its management.