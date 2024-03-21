Show Fullscreen

UK: LNER says it is the first UK train operator to offer free period care products on its trains, as well as at all its stations and offices.

Stickers informing customers that TOTM organic period products are available will be displayed in customer toilets onboard and in first class lounges.

The Package for a Friend scheme was first introduced at London King’s Cross station, and has now been expanded. Passengers can speak to staff or use the Let’s Eat At Your Seat QR code catering service, with the product then discreetly delivered to the passenger at their seat.

‘We believe everyone should be able to travel with confidence and in comfort and providing free, environmentally friendly products to anyone who needs them is just one way we can provide support, help the planet and break down barriers and stigma’, said On Train Delivery Manager Gill McKay on March 21.