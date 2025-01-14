Show Fullscreen

UK: Eriks UK & Ireland has completed a £1·2m refurbishment of its engineering workshop at Greenford in west London as a dedicated facility for servicing London Underground traction motors.

This has more than doubled production capacity, and increased the workforce from 11 to 23 employees. Partnerships with South Thames Colleges Group, Rosedale College and UTC Heathrow mean that paid T-Level placements can be offered.

There is a closed water system to minimise waste and a process for recycling surplus materials including copper.

‘This facility represents a significant milestone in our partnership with Transport for London’, said Pamela Bingham, CEO of Eriks UK & Ireland, on January 8. ‘By offering high-quality jobs and paid training opportunities, we are building a sustainable workforce that will benefit the area for years to come.’