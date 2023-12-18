Show Fullscreen

UK: Work has been completed on the first trainset to be overhauled as part of London Underground’s £500m Central Line Improvement Programme.

TfL is working with more than 30 suppliers on the project, which is being undertaken at Acton depot by more than 125 fitters and a number of apprentices.

The overhaul of the 1992 stock built by BREL involves stripping vehicles down to the frames. The floors are removed, and new drive components put in place including more reliable motors; TfL said this is the first time it has undertaken work to install new motors and electrical systems on its trains.

The wiring is being totally revamped, with new power sources and control systems, enhanced lighting and improved doors.

Show Fullscreen

The refreshed seating includes new moquette, and accessibility improvements include wheelchair bays. Information screens and CCTV are being fitted.

Five trains will be out of service at any one time, with one trainset returning to service per month over the next four years.

TfL said the overhaul work would ‘ensure that the trains will continue to operate and extend their working life’, which is ‘essential’ because ’vital government funding needed to replace the trains, as well as deliver transformational signalling on the Piccadilly Line and also replace the 50-year old Bakerloo Line train fleet, has not been secured’.

Show Fullscreen

When Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visited the first train on December 15, London’s Transport Commissioner Andy Lord said ’while we would ideally like to replace the fleet entirely, the work to transform the existing trains on the Central Line will mean that customers can expect a better experience and will mean capacity is improved’.