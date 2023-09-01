Show Fullscreen

UK: An inclusive range of PPE products is to be offered by Direct Corporate Clothing, which has announced a ‘breakthrough’ contract to supply Network Rail.

The renewable four-year contract, secured after an extensive tendering and trialling process, includes waterproof foul-weather garments, flame-retardant and arc-protection clothing, high-visibility polycotton T-shirts, vests, trousers and footwear.

‘The portfolio currently includes a maternity range, and we are now talking to staff around comfort and wearability for those going through the menopause, stoma wearers or anyone who has a medical condition which requires them to inject’, said DCC National Account Manager Diane Buckley on August 29. ‘We are also working with Network Rail to trial a hijab at Birmingham New Street station.’