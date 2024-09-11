Show Fullscreen

UK: Swiss-based global logistics company Medlog has acquired Maritime Transport, which provides rail and road logistics services.

The company offers container transport and operates open-access multi-user rail freight terminals at Wakefield, Manchester, Tilbury, Mossend, Northampton, Tamworth, Birmingham and Kegworth.

The sale was completed on September 2. Maritime’s current management team will continue to run the company under the Maritime brand, with new investment support from Medlog.

‘We will continue to develop practical, technology-driven, infrastructure-led, supply chain solutions and setting a high bar for service performance in the UK with new battery electric trucks on order and our rail terminals operating on an open access basis for existing and new customers’, said Executive Chairman of Maritime Group John Williams.

Medlog is part of the privately owned MSC Group, which includes freight business Mediterranean Shipping Co and MSC Cruises.

In 2016 Medlog acquired the Portuguese state railway’s freight business CP Carga, and in 2019 began rail operations in Italy under the Medway brand. In 2022 Medway expanded to offer rail connections between Austria, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. In 2022 MSC bought the Bolloré Africa Logistics business, including three railway concessions in Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Bénin and Niger. Earlier this year, MSC took a 50% stake in Italian open access high speed train operator Italo-NTV.

Medlog Chairman Giuseppe Prudente said ’the wealth of knowledge within Maritime, coupled with the investment and expertise from Medlog, will power continued innovation into the UK’s logistics infrastructure for the future, in a manner that’s aligned with our values and the respect we hold for the environment’.