Show Fullscreen

UK: New suppliers and better visibility of future work are included in the Train Control Systems framework contracts awarded by Network Rail for the provision of conventional and ETCS signalling services during Control Periods 7 and 8 in 2024-34.

The Train Control Systems framework replaces the previous major signalling frameworks, and covers ETCS works valued at £3bn and conventional signalling worth £1bn. A Network Rail Allocation Group will match suppliers to projects based on factors designed to help reduce peaks and troughs in workloads.

Lot 1 Conventional signalling:

Lot 2 ETCS digital signalling:

Alstom;

AtkinsRealis and CAF joint venture;

Siemens;

Thales and VolkerRail consortium.

‘Our new train control systems framework brings a positive change in approach to how we work with suppliers’, said Network Rail’s Group Commercial & Procurement Director Clive Berrington on April 10. ’We will all be working much more collaboratively with each other and our relationships will feel like partnerships.

‘Through the framework, we have grown the size of the UK signalling market with the introduction of two new suppliers. These bring increased diversity and capability, leading to better market performance. We’ve also brought improved visibility of our workbank for our partners which will enable them to invest in skills and innovation which will benefit the rail industry.’

Show Fullscreen

The Train Control Systems Framework is expected to cover more than 100 projects including resignalling, relocking, renewals, recontrols and conversion to ETCS Level 2. These will include the Midlands Rail Hub, digital signalling for the Transpennine Route Upgrade and digital signalling for the TriLink Programme on the West Coast Main Line (North).

Commenting on the contract announcement, Rob Morris, joint CEO UK & Ireland at Siemens Mobility said ‘the hard work starts now: we’re committed to delivering the next generation of conventional and digital rail signalling and control systems at even better value for money and by doing so will help transform rail travel for Britain.’

Andy Bell, Vice-President of Thales Transport in the UK, said ’the decision to prioritise digital over conventional signalling marks a seismic shift for the UK rail industry. As a leading player in ETCS technology, we’re excited to be at the forefront of this critical transformation.’

Niall McCreanor, Director of VolkerRail Specialist Businesses, added that ’our railway systems expertise paired with the technological expertise of Thales will ensure the seamless transition from conventional systems to digital’.