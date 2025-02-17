Show Fullscreen

UK: Network Rail has begun the process of appointing a programme partner to support the delivery of the Transpennine Route Upgrade. The 96 month framework contract has a potential value of around £100m.

The infrastructure manager and its selected partner will form an integrated delivery team with common objectives and a shared management plan. The team will organise and manage the various TRU projects and interfaces, providing a single point of responsibility for delivery on time and within budget.

The partner will be required to provide resources for aspects of the programme including project management, programme integration, data analytics, schedule monitoring, change control, risk management, human resources and strategic advisory/leadership.

TRU covers over 110 km of ‘fully electric, digital railway’, with 23 stations, 285 bridges and viaducts, passing through 10 km of tunnels and 29 level crossings.

‘TRU is really moving ahead now with over 90% of the programme in design and delivery’, said TRU Programme Director Jo Griffiths on February 11. ‘People can see the work across our route each day and a programme partner is key in helping us deliver our goals on this transformative programme for train travel across the north.’

The pre-qualification questionnaire for the contract is open until March 5.