UK: Northern Trains has begun the roll-out of Danburykline’s SOROS maintenance management software across its fleet of 345 trainsets.

The SOROS cloud-hosted mobile-first web application provides information on when and where each train will need its next service; the maintenance history and upcoming required safety checks for each vehicle; the tools, parts, skills and expertise that will be required; the correct location in the depot; and the next passenger service the train will operate.

‘SOROS allows us to plan maintenance from start to finish, much further in advance — ensuring we have the right train in the right place at the right time in front of the right engineers’, said the operator’s Engineering Director Jack Commandeur when the system went live on June 5.

‘It’s all about optimising resources and ensuring trains remain in passenger service as much as possible.’

Danburykline co-founder Rob Spence said ‘SOROS helps organisations like Northern manage large-scale portfolios of complex assets through safety critical processes. The deployment of the system today is part of a phased roll-out across the business and is the culmination of a 16-month international tender process and it will transform their asset availability and reliability as well as reducing the cost of maintenance through efficiency of operation.’