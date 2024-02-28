Show Fullscreen

UK: Train operator Northern is working with InfoTec and Signapse to test the use of AI to provide onboard announcements in British Sign Language.

The software combines individual words signed by a BSL interpreter to display complete sentences on the information screens.

The initial trials involve trains on the Leeds to York via Harrogate and Leeds to Manchester Victoria via Rochdale routes.

‘We hope to expand this trial further and we can only do that with help from our customers’, said Marc Silverwood, Onboard Systems Manager at Northern, on February 16. ‘We are asking people to have their say on the scheme, so we are urging them to visit our website to give feedback.’