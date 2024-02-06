Show Fullscreen

UK: East Midlands Railway has signed up to a British Sign Language service to help deaf passengers communicate with staff.

The service operated by InterpretersLive is accessed via an app or link which puts users in touch with an BSL interpreter.

The interpreter finds out the customer’s query through a video call and relays the information to a member of EMR onboard, station or control centre staff. The interpreter will then be able to sign the answer.

‘Being able to access in the moment in their first or preferred language of BSL is going to be life changing for deaf passengers and allow them a greater parity of experience in getting from A to B which is something we should all be able to do with ease’, said deaf passenger Georgie Hill-Jones.