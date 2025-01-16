Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport Focus has recommended changes to revenue protection which it says would improve the passenger experience and confidence in the railway while providing a fairer approach to preventing lost income.

The watchdog’s proposals published on January 16 are:

the introduction of a ‘yellow card’ system that can be used on the first occasion a passenger is identified to have an incorrect ticket. Details of the discrepancy and explanation would be recorded and be available to check on future occasions. Transport Focus says this is already used by some operators, but would be most effective if operated nationally with information accessible by all operators;

the introduction of a central digital record of all Railcards so that a passenger’s eligibility for the relevant discount can be checked, even if they have forgotten or are unable to access proof when asked. Automatic reminders as Railcards reach expiry would encourage renewal;

there should be no penalties where there is no net loss to the industry, as ‘applying penalties is inappropriate when a simple technical error on purchase is made but without any loss of revenue to the industry’;

bodies assessing appeals should be audited on a regular basis to check compliance with the relevant criteria, and the results of this made public to promote greater accountability and public confidence in the system;

transparent data should be provided about the numbers of cases, appeals and outcome of appeals, to show that the industry has nothing to hide and discretion is not being used to the benefit or disadvantage of particular individuals or groups;

a clear hierarchy of actions for Revenue Protection, backed up with improved training for front-line staff;

increased measures to collect all fares due and demonstrate that the industry cares about its revenue, including more ticket checks and gatelines in operation throughout the day;

simpler fares and ticketing and improvements to clarity of messaging about eligibility and restrictions, including issuing Railcards with a ready reference note highlighting times of eligibility, minimum ticket price and any other significant restrictions;

the watchdog has a long-standing objection to treating ticketing as strict liability matter, and says criminal prosecutions without proof of intent to evade offends natural justice. It believes Penalty Fares and Unpaid Fare Notices/and prosecutions under the Regulation of the Railways Act 1889 remain effective options to address evaders.

‘Transport Focus has long been concerned about the complexity of rail fares and ticketing, particularly for passengers who find it hard to buy the right ticket for their journey’, said its Rail Director Natasha Grice.

’There are some things that the industry could do now to make things better and our research tells us that if the railway is to build trust and confidence, an improved approach to revenue protection is needed. Recouping this money could help boost investment in services, making things better for passengers.’

A spokesperson for Rail Delivery Group told Rail Business UK ‘we support the need for fares to be made easier and more flexible and are working with industry partners on creating a simpler, better value fares system for our customers and enhancing the overall passenger experience.’